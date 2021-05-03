DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $12.59 million and $53,179.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,461.03 or 0.99814586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00216100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

