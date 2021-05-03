Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.48.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $144.61. 956,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,792. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.56 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

