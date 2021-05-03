Datacoin (DTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,865.94

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $22,865.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001183 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020343 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

