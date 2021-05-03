Datawallet (DXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,348.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Datawallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a market cap of $215,689.73 and approximately $7,348.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00852803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.46 or 0.09786602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00046622 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

