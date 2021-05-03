DAV Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00514446 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.02 or 1.00721597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00218892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

