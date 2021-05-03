DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,405 shares during the period. Cannae comprises approximately 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 3.83% of Cannae worth $139,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cannae by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CNNE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,293. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

