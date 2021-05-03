DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $102,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Accenture by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,483,000 after buying an additional 69,437 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Accenture by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 104,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,359,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,265. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.81. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

