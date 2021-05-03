DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $88,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

