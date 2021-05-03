DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,375 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $59,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

