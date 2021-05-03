DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.1452 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $90.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBSDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

