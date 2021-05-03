DCP Midstream (DCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DCP Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCP. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

