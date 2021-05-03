DeepBrain Chain Achieves Market Cap of $39.35 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $39.35 million and $1.09 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00063893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068600 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00276103 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00187454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072419 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

