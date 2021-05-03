DeHive (DHV) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00006919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $567,827.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00277625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.58 or 0.01153003 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00720965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,759.66 or 0.99908309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

Buying and Selling DeHive

