DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,790 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $82,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 38.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 46.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,350 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $141.97. 37,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

