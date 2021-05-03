DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,511,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $202,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 223,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 39,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 645,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 297,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 113,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,897. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.