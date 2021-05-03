DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $122.08 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,770 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $122,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.89. The company had a trading volume of 54,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,536. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.