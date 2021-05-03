DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $173.89 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $173,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $469.03. 24,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.10 and its 200-day moving average is $475.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

