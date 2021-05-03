DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 194,961 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,961 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $105,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in QIAGEN by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 292,071 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in QIAGEN by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after buying an additional 113,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QIAGEN by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in QIAGEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

QGEN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

