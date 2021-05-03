Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $160.00 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $171.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.79.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

