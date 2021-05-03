Denny’s (DENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DENN opened at $18.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

DENN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

