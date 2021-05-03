Desjardins Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to $45.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:APYRF traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.