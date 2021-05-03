Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $21.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSTM. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

