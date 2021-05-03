Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $19.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.