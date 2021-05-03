Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $130.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

WCN opened at $119.11 on Monday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

