Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGX. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €83.33 ($98.04).

FRA KGX opened at €82.94 ($97.58) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.84. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

