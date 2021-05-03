Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $118.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $461,870.95 and approximately $118.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

