DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $386.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.