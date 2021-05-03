DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $466.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $449.00 to $466.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $386.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock worth $12,681,786. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.