DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post sales of $66.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.64 million and the highest is $77.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $457.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $540.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $747.24 million, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $823.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.16.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 1,575,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,879. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

