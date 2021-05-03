DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 485,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,000.0 days.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $170.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.82. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSRLF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $210.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.