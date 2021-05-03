DigitalBits Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $77.47 million and $1.49 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.29 or 0.00573946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006662 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020741 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.85 or 0.02695991 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

