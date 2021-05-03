DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $209,792.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $64.13 million and approximately $209,792.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $632.68 or 0.01094347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071563 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00082268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.00903056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,685.59 or 0.09834350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00099608 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.