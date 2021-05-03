Dimecoin (DIME) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $1,803.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00016196 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00347390 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

