Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,477 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Aware worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aware by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aware by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aware alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Aware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.