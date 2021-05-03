Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Forterra worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forterra by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forterra by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Research analysts expect that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRTA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

