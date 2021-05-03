Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Frequency Electronics worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,669 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $66,724.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 30,918 shares of company stock worth $364,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

FEIM stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.66. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.