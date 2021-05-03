Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.67% of Universal Technical Institute worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52,373 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $5.63 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $184.33 million, a P/E ratio of -51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

