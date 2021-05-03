Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 80,374 shares.The stock last traded at $54.00 and had previously closed at $52.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.87.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $968,000.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

