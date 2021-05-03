Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLB stock opened at $101.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

