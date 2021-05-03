Donut Market Capitalization Achieves $2.14 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Donut has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $133,500.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donut has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00276307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $668.95 or 0.01150796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.18 or 0.00717680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.44 or 0.99936809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

