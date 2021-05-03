Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 1,228 Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RM. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RM stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $417.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

