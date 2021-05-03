Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.9% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:FPI opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $411.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

