Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 2,052 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in LSI Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LSI Industries by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,091 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $8.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $217.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

