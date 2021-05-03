Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 3,510 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

AP opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.