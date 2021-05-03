Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $39,000 Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 134.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in First Foundation were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

FFWM opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.