Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $40,000 Stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in CAI International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CAI International by 1,371.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $736.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

CAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

