Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 4,893 Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRTH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 67,783 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,871,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,297.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,310 shares of company stock valued at $435,528. 88.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $471.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTH has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

