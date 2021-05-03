Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $36,000 Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rafael by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 28,267 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rafael by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rafael by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $41.34 on Monday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $689.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 215.93%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

