Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.20 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.200-2.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. 64,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,728. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

