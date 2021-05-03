Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its position in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.77. 640,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,158. Dover has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.